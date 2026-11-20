An international group of experts from the European Society of Gynaecology, in a consensus statement, named neurokinin receptor antagonists the most effective available non-hormonal medicines for reducing menopausal vasomotor symptoms — hot flashes and night sweats. The statement, published in the journal Gynecological Endocrinology, was prepared for women for whom hormone therapy is contraindicated or who do not wish to use it, News-Medical reports.

Medicines for hot flashes

The experts reviewed data on the effectiveness, safety and suitability of non-hormonal methods for individual patients. Systemic menopausal hormone therapy remains the most effective treatment for vasomotor symptoms, but may not be suitable for women with a history of hormone-sensitive malignancies, previous venous thromboembolism or cardiovascular disease.

In clinical trials, the selective neurokinin-3 receptor antagonist fezolinetant reduced the frequency of vasomotor symptoms by about 63% after 12 weeks, compared with a 40% reduction in the placebo group. The effect persisted for 52 weeks. Elinzanetant, which blocks neurokinin-1 and neurokinin-3 receptors, reduced symptom frequency by 65–67% in two phase 3 trials, compared with 42–46% in the placebo groups. The drug also reduced sleep disturbances.

Both medicines require liver function testing before therapy begins and monitoring during treatment. Rare but serious cases of drug-induced liver injury have been reported for fezolinetant, while elevated liver enzyme levels were sometimes recorded in studies of elinzanetant.

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Other support options

Among medicines used for other medical indications, the experts mentioned paroxetine, venlafaxine, desvenlafaxine, gabapentin and pregabalin. Venlafaxine and desvenlafaxine were named preferred options for patients who have had breast cancer and are taking tamoxifen, as they are less likely to affect its therapeutic action. Clonidine and oxybutynin may also relieve symptoms, although their effectiveness and tolerability vary.

Cognitive behavioural therapy can reduce the subjective intensity of hot flashes and the discomfort associated with them, while clinical hypnosis can reduce their frequency. In a randomized study involving 187 women, hypnosis reduced self-reported hot flash frequency by 74% and objectively measured frequency by 57%, while also improving sleep quality.

Genitourinary symptoms

For mild or moderate genitourinary syndrome of menopause, experts recommend vaginal moisturizers and lubricants as the first non-hormonal line of treatment. Hyaluronic acid products may relieve vaginal symptoms, while pelvic floor muscle training may improve urinary control and sexual function. At the same time, a meta-analysis of seven studies involving 401 people found no significant advantage of vaginal laser therapy over a sham procedure, so it is not recommended outside research settings.

The authors of the statement stressed the need for individualized treatment selection that takes into account symptoms, contraindications, possible side effects and the patient's preferences. They also noted the need for further research into the long-term safety of available methods.

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