On Europe’s main stock markets, including those in Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and France, indices ended trading lower on Tuesday, November 24, amid a decline in shares of semiconductor manufacturers. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 4.20 points, or 0.66%, and closed at 632.77 points after rising by around 1.8% the previous day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Largest losses in Italy and Germany

Italy’s FTSE MIB recorded the biggest decline among the main European markets, falling 1.84% to 48,121.19 points. Shares of chipmaker STMicroelectronics in Milan lost more than 10%.

Germany’s DAX fell 1.31% to 25,005.51 points, while Spain’s IBEX 35 dropped 0.86% to 19,015.80 points. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.13% to 10,467.07 points, while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.05% and ended the session at 8,040.49 points.

Shares of Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturers ASML and ASM International, as well as Germany’s Infineon, also traded lower. In the United States, Nvidia shares declined after rising 31.5% the previous day following the board’s unanimous decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of chief executive officer.

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Sanofi limited the decline of the French index

Shares of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi rose by around 9.8%, limiting the CAC 40’s losses. The company agreed to acquire U.S. drugmaker Insmed for $41 billion, offering $175 in cash per share. The deal is expected to expand Sanofi’s portfolio with medicines for lung diseases; its closing is expected in the first half of 2027 after shareholder and regulatory approval.

In Germany, the Ifo business climate index rose to 90.6 points in November from 90.1 points in October thanks to improving sentiment in the services sector. At the same time, sentiment in the manufacturing sector deteriorated after six consecutive months of growth.

Investors were also awaiting the release in the United States of personal consumption expenditure price data, an inflation indicator preferred by the Federal Reserve ahead of its December 8–9 meeting.

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