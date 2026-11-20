European leaders at the Coalition of the Willing summit in Berlin, Germany, said they were ready to take part in negotiations with the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — on ending its war against Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Europe had a “clear, consistent and united negotiating position,” while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called Moscow’s maximalist demands unrealistic.

As BBC News reports, US President Donald Trump joined the Berlin summit by phone after a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. His son-in-law and special envoy Jared Kushner said that Trump seeks an agreement with Moscow involving Europe.

Europe’s conditions

Merz said that Europe was ready for serious talks with Russia on European security only on the condition that this would be preceded by a peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, negotiations could begin if their terms were acceptable to Europe and Ukraine.

The German chancellor also rejected the possibility of dividing Europe into spheres of influence of major powers. He said that a “Yalta format” would not bring peace and stressed that no peace agreement was possible without Europe’s participation. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to Trump’s words calling Putin a “friend,” saying that the Russian ruler was not their friend and never would be.

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Guarantees for Ukraine

Kushner said that the Russian side was allegedly ready to trust the assessment of US envoys regarding Europeans’ participation in the negotiations and supposedly did not object to security guarantees for Ukraine modelled on NATO’s Article 5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders gave a more restrained assessment of the prospects for an agreement. Zelenskyy stressed that Putin had so far rejected all proposals.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on allies to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with air defence systems needed to repel Russian attacks, as well as to return to discussing Ukraine’s NATO membership. Meanwhile, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that “a great deal of work” still had to be done before expanding the negotiating format.

During the meetings in China and Germany, Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv. According to BBC News, one person was killed in a strike on a residential building in the Podilskyi district; the embassies of the Netherlands and Austria, as well as St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral, reported damage.

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