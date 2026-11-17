The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has required operators of ATR 42 and ATR 72 turboprop aircraft to inspect de-icing system valves at intervals of up to 160 flight hours. The regulator warned that a valve malfunction may go unnoticed until the aircraft enters icing conditions and could lead to an unrecoverable loss of control.

The airworthiness directive was issued on November 16, 2026, and will take effect on November 30. As AeroTime reports, EASA had already shortened the intervals between inspections in January 2025 following a design review. A further analysis of potential valve failures prompted ATR to revise its maintenance instructions in October.

Inspection intervals

The requirements apply to valves that regulate pressure and shut off the air supply to the de-icing system. The testing frequency depends on the aircraft model and on whether the modification was carried out at the ATR factory or later by the operator.

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For modified ATR 42-400, ATR 42-500 and ATR 72 aircraft, the maximum interval between inspections was reduced from 1,050 to 160 flight hours, or by 85%. For the same models without the modification, the interval was reduced from 700 to 210 hours. Operators of early ATR 42-200, ATR 42-300 and ATR 42-320 versions must conduct inspections every 190 hours instead of 650.

Connection to the crash in Brazil

Brazilian investigators named ice accumulation and multiple de-icing system malfunctions among the factors contributing to the crash of Voepass Flight 2283 on August 9, 2024. The ATR 72-500 aircraft crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, killing all 62 people on board. ATR first notified operators about valve inspections in October 2024, about two months after the accident.

If a valve fails an inspection, the operator must rectify the malfunction before the next flight. If ATR’s published instructions do not cover a specific malfunction, the operator must obtain manufacturer-approved guidance and perform the necessary work.

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