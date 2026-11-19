The European Banking Authority has confirmed its support for a common European deposit insurance system. The European Commission is expected to submit proposals for such a mechanism as part of a broader banking package in the first quarter of 2027, Cyprus Mail reports.

The authority's technical role

The authority also rejected suggestions that it was considering alternatives to a common deposit guarantee system. It stated that its task is to provide the European Commission and European lawmakers with technical recommendations and an evidence base for developing the mechanism.

The authority's chair, François-Louis Michaud, said that Europe needs a more integrated banking market so that a diversified banking sector can properly finance the economy. According to him, a number of existing obstacles must be removed to create a genuine single market, and deposit insurance is an important part of this process.

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EU Banking Union

Common deposit insurance remains one of the key unfinished elements of the EU Banking Union. Such a system could provide more uniform protection for depositors in participating countries, while guarantees currently depend largely on national mechanisms.

The European Central Bank has also called for coordinated progress in implementing the main components of the Banking Union, including defining specific steps and a timetable for introducing a European deposit insurance system. Other priorities include freer movement of capital and liquidity within cross-border banking groups and the development of the savings and investments union.

The ECB believes that the competitiveness of the banking sector should be strengthened through harmonisation of rules, integration and economies of scale, rather than through deregulation. The consequences of a common system for individual countries, including Cyprus, will depend on the mechanism's final design: contribution rules, risk sharing and requirements for participating banks.

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