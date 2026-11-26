Members of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank consider further interest rate increases likely, as rising energy prices have worsened the inflation outlook for the eurozone. This is stated in the published account of the October 28–29 meeting, Anadolu Agency reports.

At its October meeting, the Governing Council unanimously left its three key interest rates unchanged. The deposit rate remained at 2.50% following increases in June and September.

Support for a rate increase

A significant number of council members could have supported another rate increase in October. They believed that new economic data had strengthened the case for tighter monetary policy.

Inflation in the eurozone rose to 3.8% in September from 3.2% in August and exceeded expectations. The conflict in the Middle East and developments in Russia's war against Ukraine pushed energy prices above the assumptions incorporated into the ECB's September projections. The increase in costs affected not only oil and gas, but also refined fuels and electricity.

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Inflation may remain above target

Meeting participants expected that more expensive energy would keep headline inflation substantially above the ECB's 2% target over the coming quarters. Some council members expressed concern that inflation might not return to target even by the end of 2028.

Core inflation, meanwhile, generally remained stable: no significant impact of energy costs on wages or companies' pricing decisions was recorded. Higher lending rates and weaker demand for loans indicated that previous rate increases were increasingly affecting economic activity. Council members also noted weaker short-term growth prospects and questioned how long investment in artificial intelligence and inventory accumulation would support the global economy.

Despite the worsening inflation outlook, meeting participants supported a measured approach while considering further monetary policy tightening likely necessary. By the December meeting, the ECB will receive new staff projections through 2029, data on economic growth in the third quarter, two more inflation readings, and additional information on wage negotiations.

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