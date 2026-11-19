European missile maker MBDA and German startup Atmos Space Cargo have agreed to jointly explore the possibility of creating a long-range precision strike system from Earth orbit. The project envisages combining military payloads with orbital transport technologies and atmospheric reentry vehicles, Defense News reports.

Assessment of technical capabilities

At the initial stage, the companies will analyze the system architecture, its technical feasibility, payload integration, and the possibility of conducting technology demonstrations. Atmos is to provide expertise in orbital transport and atmospheric reentry, while MBDA will contribute experience in defense systems and military payloads.

Atmos CEO Sebastian Klaus said that the goal of the cooperation is to strengthen conventional deterrence for European allies. According to him, the companies view orbital transport and the return of vehicles to Earth as a new level of strategic infrastructure. Atmos emphasized that any future deployment and use of the system will depend on applicable legislation and decisions by the relevant government and military authorities.

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Atmos technologies

Atmos is developing a reusable spacecraft for cargo missions in low Earth orbit. For deceleration during atmospheric reentry, it uses an inflatable shield that serves as thermal protection and an aerodynamic brake. The startup reported a successful test of this concept in April 2025.

The company is developing the Phoenix 2 orbital vehicle, capable of delivering up to 100 kilograms of payload and remaining in flight from three hours to 12 months. Civilian Phoenix vehicles, Atmos said, will remain separate from the defense system the company is studying with MBDA. The startup and the European Space Agency are also analyzing a larger Phoenix 3 version with a potential payload capacity of about one tonne.

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