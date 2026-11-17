European delegations at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, are holding talks with China to secure support for the timetable for preparing new reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Europe hopes that Beijing’s position will help overcome resistance from some countries that insist on delaying the publication of the documents, Politico Europe reports.

IPCC scientists hope to publish three parts of the seventh assessment report on climate change in 2028: on the physical basis of climate change, adaptation to its impacts, and ways to limit further warming. The timetable must be approved by government consensus.

Dispute over timing

India and Saudi Arabia propose giving authors and governments of developing countries more time to review and approve the reports. Under their alternative plan, the first document could be ready by 2028, while the next two would not be completed until 2029.

European countries, along with a number of states particularly vulnerable to climate change, support completing all three reports in 2028. They believe that otherwise the next global stocktake of implementation of the Paris Agreement at COP33 will not have the latest scientific data.

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The EU’s chief negotiator, Diana Acconcia, stated that the seventh assessment report must be ready in time for the second global stocktake. Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine also said that scientists in the Pacific region consider it possible to complete the work within the set timeframe.

Budget uncertainty

At the same time, the IPCC has been unable to agree on a budget. According to the publication, the organization’s funding is under additional pressure due to the United States’ withdrawal. At a meeting in Ethiopia last month, countries failed to reach an agreement for the sixth consecutive time. The next meeting to agree on the budget for the following year is scheduled for December 1.

Kenya and the aggressor state Russia support India and Saudi Arabia on the issue of timing. Diplomats also note that China had previously opposed an accelerated timetable, but consider its position potentially changeable. Italian climate special envoy Francesco Corvaro said that China does not fully align its position with India and Saudi Arabia.

The draft COP31 final decision, released on Monday, includes a reference to the importance of the IPCC for the global stocktake. IPCC Vice-Chair Diana Ürge-Vorsatz called the discussions between governments at the conference useful and stressed the need for a swift decision because of uncertainty for scientists and the organization itself.

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