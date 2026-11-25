In The Hague, Netherlands, Europol reported the seizure of food products worth nearly €80 million during an international operation against food fraud. According to Der Spiegel, law enforcement officers detained 79 suspects and dismantled 18 groups.

Operation involving 57 countries

The investigation lasted six months and involved 57 countries. The operation was also supported by the European Commission and Interpol. The European police service reported the seizure of more than half a million counterfeit goods, nearly 230,000 litres of adulterated beverages and around 1.7 million kilograms of substandard food products.

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Detected schemes

According to Europol, the fraud most frequently involved meat, alcoholic beverages, fruit and vegetables. Among the detected violations were failure to comply with hygiene standards during meat production in Bulgaria, honey adulteration in Canada and the sale of farmed fish as wild-caught fish in Spain.

Investigators also uncovered schemes involving oil adulteration, relabelling cheap wines to sell them as expensive ones, as well as repackaging expired or spoiled products with new labels. Europol warned that counterfeit or diluted food products can cause illness, undermine food safety standards and distort the market.

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