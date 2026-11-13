The eurozone recorded a €10.3 billion goods trade deficit in September, while the market had expected a €4.5 billion deficit. A year earlier, the eurozone's trade balance was in surplus at €13.5 billion. At the same time, compared with August, when the deficit reached €16.6 billion, the figure decreased, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Eurostat data.

Imports grew faster than exports

Exports of goods from eurozone countries rose by 6% year-on-year in September, to €272.7 billion. Imports increased by 16.1% and reached €283 billion, which resulted in a negative foreign trade balance.

The deterioration compared with September last year was primarily due to an increase in the energy trade deficit: it rose from €20.7 billion to €33 billion. The surplus in the machinery and transport equipment category, by contrast, declined from €10 billion to €3 billion.

From January to September, the eurozone posted a €36.5 billion goods trade deficit, whereas it recorded a €102.2 billion surplus in the same period of the previous year. Exports over nine months increased by 2.4%, to €2.26 trillion, while imports rose by 9.2%, to €2.3 trillion.

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European Union indicators

Across the European Union, the goods trade deficit amounted to €16.8 billion in September. In September last year, the EU had a €11.4 billion surplus, while in August this year the deficit reached €25.3 billion.

EU exports rose by 4.7% year-on-year, to €240.1 billion, while imports increased by 17.9%, to €256.9 billion. The value of energy imports grew by 51.3%, to €51.5 billion, and the energy trade deficit widened from €24.1 billion to €37.6 billion.

EU exports to the United States fell by 10.6%, to €47.7 billion, while imports from the United States rose by 14.7%, to €36.8 billion. As a result, the EU's trade surplus with the United States decreased from €21.3 billion to €10.9 billion. The trade deficit with China increased from €35.2 billion to €41.7 billion.

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