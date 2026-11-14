FAA lifts nationwide ground stop in the US — Channel NewsAsia

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on the evening of November 13, which had been imposed due to a major communications outage that affected the operation of air traffic control towers.

Consequences of the outage

As Channel NewsAsia reports, thousands of flights were unable to depart because of the halt in takeoffs. Tens of thousands of passengers waited at airports, while some people were taken off planes by airline staff shortly before departure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities' position

US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that at that point there were no signs of a threat to the country. According to him, officials saw no data indicating a deliberate attack and viewed the incident as a telecommunications outage. At the same time, he noted that the authorities were not ruling out any scenarios.

This was the second time such a nationwide restriction had been imposed in US airspace since the September 11, 2001 attacks. In January 2023, the FAA had already halted takeoffs due to problems with the NOTAM system, which provides pilots with information about hazards, changes in airport operations, and other information important for flights. That outage lasted just under two hours.

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