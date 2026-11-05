The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) plans to replace outdated floppy disks used for weather and other critically important information at more than 400 air traffic control facilities across the country by the end of 2028. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

A new system for controllers

The FAA will introduce the Enterprise Information Display System, which is intended to replace four systems dating back to the 1980s. The system will collect important operational information in one place so that controllers can see air traffic updates more quickly.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is moving away from outdated manual processes. According to him, the new system will allow controllers to instantly exchange critical flight messages, schedules for the use of restricted airspace, and pilot reports.

Modernizing outdated infrastructure

Floppy disks largely fell out of use more than 25 years ago, and they have not been manufactured in large volumes since 2011. Last year, the US Congress approved $12.5 billion to modernize the outdated air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is also seeking another $30 billion for additional modernization.

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The FAA is simultaneously replacing telecommunications systems and other old equipment. In particular, the agency uses Compaq computers that are already several decades old and buys some spare parts on eBay. Bedford previously noted that the country’s air traffic control facilities operate in isolation from one another on separate analog computers.

An FAA memorandum to airports dated October 23 refers to several recent disruptions to the air traffic control system caused by damage to fiber-optic cables. In particular, on October 13, a cable connecting George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to the FAA network was cut outside the airport gates. This caused a loss of data exchange between FAA facilities and required departures to be suspended.

The agency is also continuing to phase out paper strips that air traffic controllers use to track aircraft. This process, launched in 2022 at 49 major airports, will continue at least through 2028. Paper strips are no longer used at 27 major airports.

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