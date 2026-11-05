In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed simplifying regulation of commercial space launches and spacecraft returns to Earth. The regulator also plans to review the licensing system for space activities next year, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New safety requirements

The FAA proposes changing the definition of cases in which flight termination is not mandatory, as well as clarifying the requirements and thresholds at which a launch or mission must be terminated early due to a problem. The regulator also wants to revise rules on the breakup of spacecraft as they fall to Earth and the methodology for assessing the risk posed by debris to people on the ground.

The changes could make it easier for Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to obtain launch permits. The companies did not immediately comment on the initiative.

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Target for 2030

The White House aims to enable at least 1,000 spacecraft launches and returns annually by 2030. Last year, 178 launches were carried out, and their total number was ten times higher than in 2013. SpaceX dominates this field.

The FAA also announced an expansion of the staff of its Office of Commercial Space Transportation, the appointment of a deputy administrator, and the hiring of a team of aerospace engineers to speed up application reviews. The team will conduct safety analyses and assessments and issue mission permits while complying with public safety requirements.

In October, the FAA had already proposed allowing operators to submit launch applications electronically, providing more flexibility in demonstrating the safety of operations, and combining three mandatory safety analyses into one document package. In July, the regulator proposed waiving certain requirements of several laws in order to simplify and speed up the licensing of commercial space flights.

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