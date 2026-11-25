On November 24, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted restrictions on departing flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport due to an outage of a ground surveillance system. The restrictions remained in effect until shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time, but flights to the airport continued to be delayed by more than 45 minutes on average while technicians repaired the system.

Flight restrictions

As AeroTime reports, the FAA introduced the restrictions at 1:15 p.m. local time. Some flights bound for O’Hare were delayed at their departure airports.

After lifting the restriction, the FAA introduced a ground delay program for flights from the continental United States and four Canadian airports. Delays under the program could reach 99 minutes. According to the FAA’s evening operational plan, the program was scheduled to remain in effect until midnight Chicago time.

System malfunction

The outage affected the Airport Surface Detection Equipment, Model X (ASDE-X) system, which controllers use to track aircraft and vehicles on runways and taxiways. The system also alerts controllers to potential runway conflicts.

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Due to the malfunction, the FAA limited arrivals to 72 aircraft per hour under a two-runway configuration. A separate notice also warned that aircraft already in the air might need to wait up to 30 minutes before landing.

According to FlightAware, O’Hare recorded 373 delays at the time of the latest update, or about 13% of all airport flights. This was the second such restriction in two days: on November 23, the FAA briefly stopped some flights to O’Hare due to staffing shortages at the Chicago approach control center.

The FAA expected more than 52,000 flights in the United States that day and over 417,000 flights during the nine-day Thanksgiving travel period.

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