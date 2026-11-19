In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has required operators of certain Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft to regularly inspect the digital flight control system. The decision was made after a malfunction was discovered that could prevent the autothrottle system from responding to a significant difference in engine thrust.

Risk of an unexpected roll

As AeroTime reports, the problem is linked to missing or incorrect spoiler position data. This data is used by the engine thrust difference monitoring system in cruise mode.

If the data is unreliable, the monitoring system may fail to activate. In that case, a significant thrust difference between the engines may occur without disengaging the autothrottle. The FAA stated that this could cause an unexpected aircraft roll and, if the crew does not recognize and correct the situation in time, a loss of control of the aircraft.

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Which models are covered by the directive

Airworthiness Directive AD 2026-23-04 applies to approximately 300 Boeing 737-600, 737-700, 737-700C, 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft registered in the United States. Boeing 737 MAX models are not included. The document is planned for publication on November 20, 2026, and is to take effect 15 days later.

The regulator did not conduct the usual preliminary public comment procedure, citing safety risks. Operators must regularly perform built-in tests of the digital flight control system, correct any detected malfunctions and repeat testing until the system passes the check.

Inspections of older aircraft

In October 2022, the FAA had already introduced recurring inspections for certain Boeing 737 Classic aircraft, including the 737-300, 737-400 and 737-500 models. At the time, the regulator said that a malfunction of a spoiler sensor or its wiring could remain undetected by the autothrottle computer.

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