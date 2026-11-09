Liver disease specialists from different countries have agreed on a definition of acute-on-chronic liver failure. This is a common and potentially fatal complication in people who already have liver disease.

What this condition means

As STAT News reports, this condition occurs when a person with existing liver disease worsens because of acute injury. It is not simply a prolonged course of the disease, but its sudden exacerbation against the background of an already existing pathology.

In the United States, an example of such a development could be cirrhosis that developed over a long period and then suddenly worsened due to alcohol or a viral infection. The source does not specify which new criteria were included in the agreed definition.

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Difference from acute liver failure

Previously, this condition was defined differently depending on the region where patients were located. This made it more difficult to understand the difference between acute-on-chronic liver failure and acute liver failure.

Unlike the first condition, acute liver failure develops rapidly and occurs without prior liver disease.

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