The United Kingdom will be able to influence the shaping of European Union food rules but will not have the right to vote on their adoption. Minister for EU Relations Hamish Falconer said this in an interview with BBC News ahead of a summit at which Prime Minister Andy Burnham hopes to agree a new deal with the EU.

The arrangements are intended to reduce bureaucratic barriers in food trade after Brexit. Falconer said the British side would participate in the rule-making process, while lower costs for importers could affect prices in shops.

Fewer checks and documents

According to the minister, current procedures require exporters to provide a large amount of documentation, including veterinary and phytosanitary certificates and papers for border controls. Some Marks & Spencer trucks, he said, require more than 300 pages of documentation to export food.

Falconer noted that some suppliers had stopped exporting to the EU because of the complexity of the paperwork, while certain products, including Lincolnshire sausages, had become almost impossible to supply to the European market. The proposed reset could also abolish checks on goods introduced after Brexit for movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, as well as separate Not for EU labelling.

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Warnings from the opposition and farmers

Falconer stressed that the deal would not involve upfront payments. At the same time, it may include a provision for withdrawing from the arrangements if a future UK government decides to abandon closer alignment with the EU. According to the BBC, this condition is linked to EU concerns about possible costs of restoring border-check infrastructure that is planned to be dismantled.

The Conservative Party and Reform have said they would scrap the planned reset if they come to power. The Conservatives believe it could leave British consumers and businesses without influence over the creation of regulations and without the ability to reject them.

National Farmers' Union President Tom Bradshaw welcomed the possible reduction in border checks and paperwork but called the deal both an opportunity and a risk. He said food exports to the EU have fallen by more than a third since 2019. According to Falconer, the food component of the arrangements could provide an additional £5 billion, while the entire deal is expected to add 0.4% to UK GDP.

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