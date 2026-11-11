Supporters of the Lithuanian basketball club Neptūnas displayed a banner in support of Poles after the tragedy in Krakow during the EuroCup match against Śląsk Wrocław. As Interia Sport reports, the banner bore the Polish-language slogan: “W obliczu tragedii nie ma barw”.

The match ended in a Neptūnas victory

The seventh-round EuroCup game ended with Śląsk losing 82:90. The team from Wrocław lost the first quarter 18:21, won the second 20:17, and lost the next two by scores of 26:30 and 18:22.

According to the outlet, after the match Śląsk was in last place in its group with one victory. Interia Sport notes that it was primarily the banner of the Lithuanian fans that drew attention during the game.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of a shooting in Krakow

Interia Sport claims that on November 7, a 24-year-old man, while in a car, opened fire on people at Krakow’s Main Market Square. According to the outlet, six people were killed and more than ten people sustained serious injuries.

According to Interia Sport’s account, the suspect was detained at the intersection of Stradomska and Dietla streets by two police officers. The outlet reported that the man died in hospital on Monday, while prosecutors continued investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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