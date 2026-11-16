The FBI has warned about criminals using AI tools for autonomous cyberattacks in the United States and other countries. According to TechCrunch, the Artex tool, linked to a number of attacks, in some cases made it possible to move from selecting a target to actively compromising systems in less than three hours.

Attacks on companies and the financial sector

In an urgent cybersecurity alert, the FBI said that in recent months hackers had used Artex and similar open-source tools against financial institutions, government organizations, technology and defense companies, telephone and internet operators, as well as law firms.

Artex is an AI-based platform for testing network security. It can be connected to large language models from Anthropic, OpenAI, open models, and models from other countries. According to the FBI, such intrusions can generate substantial network traffic and trigger security systems, but the speed of the attacks complicates the response by specialists.

The tool quickly scans networks for vulnerabilities and can then exploit weak security, unprotected or stolen passwords. After gaining initial access, attackers can move through the network and search for databases, email inboxes, and other sensitive information.

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ConnectWise and South Korean institutions affected

The FBI said that after Artex first appeared publicly in July, it was used in attacks on a number of South Korean financial institutions. According to the agency, the attackers exploited weak cyber defenses and the absence of multi-factor authentication, resulting in the theft of personal data of at least 68,000 people.

The FBI also confirmed Microsoft’s earlier findings that Artex had been used to infiltrate IT management company ConnectWise. Hackers gained access to the Microsoft 365 cloud environments of at least 2,250 ConnectWise customers and stole data. Microsoft suggested that hackers likely linked to China may have been behind the attack.

The open version of the tool is still available

Barracuda also reported a breach linked to Artex. According to the company, the tool discovered credentials for a third-party service that the company had not revoked after ending cooperation with the vendor. This gave attackers access to credential stores that Barracuda used to collect data from customer systems. The company changed all customer credentials because, due to insufficient log detail, it could not rule out attackers’ access to those stores.

After Artex was used in cyberattacks, its developer closed the software’s source code. However, the FBI says that a previous open version of the tool remains widely available. Researchers also found hundreds of Artex systems publicly accessible online without passwords, including a system used for attacks on South Korea.

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