FBI says North Korean hackers stole $400 million — The Hill

The FBI said that North Korean hackers have stolen more than $400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months using the FaceStealer social engineering scheme, The Hill reports.

Fake video communication platforms

According to the FBI Cyber Division, the perpetrators used counterfeit versions of video conferencing platforms, secretly recorded webcam videos, and infiltrated computer systems. Their targets were people working in the cryptocurrency industry.

The FBI reported that it had disrupted the cloud infrastructure used in this scheme. The agency also said it had identified and seized more than 900 webcam video recordings of victims in various countries around the world.

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Sapphire Sleet attribution

The U.S. agency linked FaceStealer to the North Korean hacker cluster Sapphire Sleet, also known as UNC1069. According to Reuters, cited by The Hill, this is a separate group from the hackers linked to the recent cyberattack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Earlier this month, North Korea denied involvement in the attack on Binance after the FBI linked the cyberattack to the country. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called the accusations against Pyongyang a provocation.

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