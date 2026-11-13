In the United States, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had seized more than $1.2 billion in cryptocurrency that was reportedly stolen last month from Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This was reported by NDTV World.

Court authorization for assets

The U.S. Department of Justice obtained court authorization to seize or impose restrictions on crypto assets worth more than $1.2 billion. In total, U.S. authorities and private-sector representatives froze more than $2.7 billion of the funds that were reported stolen.

The value of the theft from Binance is estimated at approximately $6.3 billion. The report describes it as the largest cryptocurrency theft in history.

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Statements regarding North Korea

The FBI previously linked the theft to the North Korean hacking group TraderTraitor. In similar cases, the U.S. government usually files a forfeiture claim in court, after which the court determines who has legal rights to the recovered funds.

Separately, the FBI held North Korea responsible for the FaceStealer social engineering scheme. According to U.S. officials’ estimate, it resulted in the theft of $400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months. They said the scheme combined the takeover of popular messaging apps and the recording of deepfake videos.

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