In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance to the PearlBone Putty 1600 material for bone repair. This means the product can be introduced to the US market and sold as a material for bone restoration after fractures, ScienceAlert reports.

PearlBone Putty 1600 is described as the first bone graft substitute material made from nacre, the shiny inner layer of oyster shells. It is being developed by the biotechnology company Marine Biomedical.

How the material is made

Researchers use shells from the pearl oyster Pinctada maxima, found off the coast of Western Australia. The shells are ground into a powder, which is mixed with calcium phosphate salt and water. A chemical reaction developed by the team makes it possible to convert the calcium carbonate in nacre into calcium phosphate, characteristic of human bone tissue, within 24 hours.

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The authors of the published study reported that the nacre-based composite is biocompatible and biodegradable, retains mechanical strength, and under laboratory conditions promoted cell attachment and proliferation, as well as bone tissue formation. According to the developers' concept, the material is intended to support bone repair and later be replaced by normal bone tissue.

Limitations and production

Under FDA requirements, the material can be used to fill bone defects, but it must not independently provide the bone's overall stability. It can be used together with other fixation devices, including plates or screws.

The material will not yet be immediately available for bone grafting: Marine Biomedical must establish its production and sales through partners in the United States. PearlBone is made using by-products of pearl farming that might otherwise be discarded.

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