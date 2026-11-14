In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Molecular Designs 510(k) clearance No. K262789 for its SimplicityDx Panel FluA/FluB/RSV. This is the company’s first test to receive FDA clearance, News-Medical reports.

Simultaneous detection of three viruses

The SimplicityDx Panel FluA/FluB/RSV is a multiplex real-time RT-PCR test. It is intended for the qualitative detection and differentiation of RNA from influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in anterior nasal swab specimens.

The panel is intended for people with symptoms of respiratory tract infection. Its results should be used as an aid in differential diagnosis alongside other clinical, epidemiological and laboratory data.

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Intended for laboratories

The panel includes components for detecting influenza A, influenza B, RSV and an internal control. It is designed to work with the company’s Simplicity Dx Extraction products.

According to Molecular Designs, the panel’s modular format enables laboratories to use only the tests needed for a particular run and reduce pipetting volume. The company also stated that the format may help reduce waste, simplify inventory management and support batch processing on days with higher workload.

The panel is intended for prescription use only in laboratories certified under the CLIA program to perform high-complexity tests.

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