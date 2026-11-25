In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a combination of bezuclastinib and sunitinib as second-line therapy for adults with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) previously treated with imatinib. This was reported by News-Medical, citing the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

PEAK study results

The approval was based on the results of the Phase 3 PEAK study, led by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. It involved 413 patients with advanced GIST who had previously received imatinib.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one received bezuclastinib in combination with sunitinib, while the other received sunitinib alone, which was the standard therapy. According to the study, the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 50%. The overall response rate increased from 26% with monotherapy to 46% with the two-drug regimen.

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KIT mutations

Gastrointestinal stromal tumors develop in the digestive tract, including the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine. In most such tumors, cells have a mutation in the KIT gene that causes them to divide uncontrollably. KIT inhibitors, including imatinib and sunitinib, have improved treatment outcomes, but tumors can develop resistance due to the emergence of additional KIT mutations.

Bezuclastinib suppresses common primary and secondary mutations associated with resistance in GIST with KIT mutations. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute representative Andrew Wagner noted that the PEAK results support the biological rationale for more complete suppression of the spectrum of KIT mutations in a particular patient, which may provide better and more durable outcomes than the use of a single drug.

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