According to News-Medical, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fully oral treatment regimen for patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are older or are not suitable for intensive chemotherapy. The decision, the publication reports, is based on the results of the ASCERTAIN-V study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Two pills instead of injections

The regimen combines decitabine-cedazuridine tablets and venetoclax. Decitabine is a chemotherapy drug, while cedazuridine makes it possible to take it orally. Venetoclax blocks a protein that cancer cells need to survive.

Previously, such patients visited a clinic every month for injections for five to seven days while also taking a tablet medication daily. The new regimen may allow treatment at home and avoid such trips to the clinic.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Study results

The phase I-II study involved 189 patients aged 75 or older or with health conditions that made intensive chemotherapy undesirable. After no signs of cancer were detected in patients' bone marrow, researchers reduced the duration of medication use in subsequent cycles, including depending on the recovery of blood counts.

A complete response to treatment was achieved by 47% of participants, while a meaningful clinical response was recorded in 63%. Among patients who regularly required blood or platelet transfusions, 60% no longer needed them during treatment. Median overall survival was 15.5 months.

Comparison with the standard regimen

Study co-author Amer Zeidan, a hematologist at Yale School of Medicine, said that an indirect comparison indicated survival, treatment response and safety rates similar to those of the standard injectable regimen. According to him, shortening the duration of medication use after a treatment response helped blood counts recover faster and reduced the risk of infections or bleeding.

Read us on