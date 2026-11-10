The FDA has approved Bayer’s drug marketed under the name Sunharbo to reduce the risk of recurrent stroke. According to STAT News, it is the first approved drug from a new class of medicines that may prevent blood clots more safely.

How the drug works

Sunharbo inhibits protein XIa. As STAT News reports, this mechanism is believed to be able to prevent the formation of dangerous blood clots without increasing the risk of bleeding.

Many blood-thinning medications are not used to prevent recurrent stroke because of their associated increased risk of bleeding.

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Study data

The Phase III study involved people who had already had a stroke and were receiving common post-stroke treatments. Recurrent stroke occurred in 8.4% of participants in the placebo group and in 6.2% of patients taking Sunharbo.

According to the study data, this corresponds to a 26% reduction in risk. Over one year, 53 patients need to be treated to prevent one recurrent stroke.

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