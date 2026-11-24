In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved giredestrant under the brand name Wilserdly for the treatment of adults after surgery for stage I–III breast cancer. The drug is intended for patients with estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative disease, The Hill reports.

Treatment after surgery

Wilserdly is used alone after surgery; the drug is available as tablets for daily use. It belongs to the class of oral estrogen receptor antagonists. Such medicines prevent estrogen from binding to receptors on cancer cells and promote the destruction of these receptors, helping to block tumor growth.

For early hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, the standard approach is surgery followed by endocrine therapy, including tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors. The FDA said that the new treatment option is intended for patients at intermediate or high risk of recurrence.

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Study results and cautions

In a randomized study, Wilserdly reduced the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence or death by 30% compared with standard hormone therapy. After three years, 92.4% of patients taking the new drug were alive without invasive cancer, while this figure was 89.6% among participants receiving conventional treatment.

Possible adverse reactions include muscle and joint pain, hot flashes, fatigue, headache, nausea, slowed heart rate, dizziness, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet. Elevated liver enzyme levels, reduced blood cell counts, elevated blood fat levels and changes in kidney test results are also possible. The drug may harm a fetus during pregnancy; women who have not completed menopause require additional hormonal suppression. Men with breast cancer may also take Wilserdly.

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