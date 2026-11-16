Theraclion reported that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted De Novo authorization to its Sonovein device for the treatment of superficial venous reflux in the great saphenous veins. The source calls this condition the main cause of varicose veins.

As News-Medical reports, Sonovein uses focused ultrasound and enables treatment without incisions or catheters. The article describes it as the first noninvasive focused ultrasound platform for treating varicose veins. According to the cited data, varicose veins affect approximately one-third of adults.

Study results

The FDA decision was based on the results of the pivotal VEINRESET clinical study, registered under number NCT05926830. It involved 70 people at four centers in the US and Europe.

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The study met its primary endpoint: after one year, the occlusion rate of the great saphenous veins was 96.8%. No serious or unforeseen adverse events were recorded, and one mild adverse event was also reported.

The company's further plans

Theraclion is preparing to launch its US subsidiary, Sonovein Inc. The company has also established a separate Category III code in the CPT system as an initial step toward possible insurance coverage of the procedure.

According to Theraclion's press release, the company plans to establish treatment reference centers and focus on physician training, clinical implementation of the technology, and technical and service support.

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