In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has required manufacturers of certain glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drugs to add a warning to their labeling about a possible increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), UPI reports.

Rare eye condition

NAION is a rare eye condition that can cause vision deterioration in one eye and, in some cases, permanent vision loss. It is associated with reduced blood flow to the front part of the optic nerve.

Among the symptoms of NAION, the FDA lists sudden painless vision loss in one eye that a person may notice after waking up. Blurred vision or loss of part of the visual field are also possible, including blind spots or tunnel vision, color distortion, and reduced central visual acuity.

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People who notice such symptoms are advised to contact a healthcare professional. Risk factors for NAION may include smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, anemia, and kidney disease.

Which drugs are covered by the requirement

GLP-1 receptor agonists mimic the action of a natural hormone released by the intestines. According to the FDA, this hormone helps control blood sugar levels after meals and affects areas of the brain that regulate appetite and eating behavior.

These medications are used to treat type 2 diabetes, manage body weight, and for other purposes, including reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular events. FDA-approved drugs include Byetta, Victoza, Trulicity, Saxenda, Xultophy, Soliqua, Ozempic, Rybelsus, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Foundayo.

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