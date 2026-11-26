Federal Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York, United States, declined to extend restrictions on political advertisements by President Donald Trump’s administration that were funded at least in part with taxpayer money. As The Independent reports, the coalition of plaintiffs failed to convincingly demonstrate that the videos would continue to cause imminent and irreparable harm after the November 3, 2026 elections.

The judge’s arguments

The lawsuit in New York was filed by a coalition that includes the public watchdog organization Common Cause. The plaintiffs sought a long-term ban on the advertisements. In a court document, Rochon noted that the urgency of the previous motions for temporary restrictions was specifically tied to the midterm and local elections, which have already taken place.

The advertisements began airing in September. They were paid for at least in part under a $20 million contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Some videos included compilations of the president’s speeches, references to tax cuts, and support for law enforcement. One advertisement used a clip from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign ad.

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According to the outlet’s description, in that clip Trump walks down a corridor while his warning about the “final battle” against “globalists” and “warmongers” is heard in the background. The plaintiffs argued that the videos were illegal state propaganda aimed at promoting the president’s campaign messages ahead of the vote. The White House described the advertisements as public service announcements.

Parallel case in Washington

Some of the videos were also posted on the Trump administration’s social media accounts and the White House website. The future of the advertisements also depends on a parallel case in Washington, where the Democratic National Committee is asking the court to bar the administration from developing, distributing, and airing these materials. A hearing in that case has already taken place, but no ruling has yet been made.

Before the elections, judges in both cases issued temporary injunctions covering some of the advertisements. The temporary injunction in the Democrats’ case expires next week. According to Democracy Forward senior counsel Bradley Girard, the team will continue seeking a ruling on the merits in the New York case to prevent such a situation from recurring.

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