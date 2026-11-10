A federal inquiry into women’s health in Australia has received more than 2,000 submissions from women, parents and community advocates. Some applicants described a lack of postnatal care — from difficulties accessing lactation consultants to untimely mental health support, ABC News reports.

Mothers’ experiences

Perth resident Morgan said that the first weeks after the birth of her first child were among the most difficult of her life. According to her, she was sleep-deprived and received conflicting advice from midwives about breastfeeding. Her daughter was difficult to feed and was not gaining enough weight, causing significant stress.

The woman said that the lack of support made her feel forgotten and exhausted, and led her to think that she would not be able to have another child. Afterwards, Morgan trained as a postpartum doula — a specialist who provides new mothers with emotional, physical and practical support.

When her second child was born, her experience was much better after moving from regional Victoria to Perth. There, she had more support and access to continuous midwifery care.

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Call for broader support

Labor Senator Marielle Smith, who chairs the inquiry, said the large number of submissions showed that women want to be heard. According to her, similar stories are coming not only from Western Australia but also from other regions of the country.

Julia Jones, an educator with the Newborn Mothers organization who has worked in postnatal care for two decades, noted that mothers are often left without support if they do not have a condition requiring medical intervention. She stressed the need for non-medical assistance, emotional support and better explanations of what to expect after childbirth.

Hearings as part of the inquiry will continue across Australia until the end of the year, and the final report is due to be submitted in August 2027.

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