Federal forces seize Tigray cities, but fighting continues — BBC News

In Ethiopia, federal forces have taken control of Mekelle and other major cities in the northern Tigray region after a brief armed confrontation with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). At the same time, residents of the region report continued fighting in central, northern and northwestern Tigray, where heavy artillery and drones are being used, BBC News reports.

Fighting resumed in late September between the TPLF, which had ruled the region for decades, and Ethiopia's national army. The previous two-year civil war in Tigray officially ended in 2022. Reports say that hundreds of people have been killed in the new conflict, including dozens as a result of drone strikes and air raids.

Statements by the parties to the conflict

Ethiopian government officials and their supporters say that the war has effectively ended and that the next task is to drive TPLF forces out of the region. Prime Minister's adviser Getachew Reda, who was previously a senior TPLF official, said that stabilizing Tigray should become a priority.

TPLF spokesperson Mikael Asgedom denied that the group had been defeated, describing the withdrawal from Mekelle and other cities as tactical and strategic. According to him, TPLF forces are preparing a large-scale counteroffensive and have already carried out attacks on Ethiopian forces in several areas.

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Residents' fears and analysts' assessments

Witnesses near the town of Sheraro, close to the border with Eritrea, reported intense fighting involving artillery and ground forces. Sources linked to the federal army claim that operations against the TPLF continue in northern Tigray and the central mountainous areas, while the group's capabilities are gradually weakening.

Analysts assess the prospects of the conflict differently. Cameron Hudson believes that the TPLF may wage a low-intensity guerrilla campaign, but does not have sufficient resources for a large-scale war against federal forces. Ethiopian commentator Yared Tibebu, by contrast, allows for a prolonged confrontation, citing the TPLF's experience in long-term armed struggle.

Residents of Mekelle say that life in the city has not returned to normal after the fighting: people have limited funds even for basic needs, and local businesses are barely operating. Residents of the region say that above all they seek security and an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

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