In the United States, federal judge Zia Faruqui dismissed the case against two former FBI employees — Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides — who were accused of providing false information to Congress. In a 48-page written ruling, the judge criticized the administration of President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice, The Independent reports.

The judge's criticism

Faruqui called the case another in a series of what he described as failed and politicized proceedings in which the government rushed to bring charges, only for them to later collapse in court. He noted that prosecutions for false statements could create a risk of abuse, as such charges could potentially apply to almost any statement made to a federal official, even if it was not made under oath.

In the judge's view, the risk is particularly high when authorities use such proceedings against people they consider their opponents. Faruqui stressed that the government cannot use this tool without restraint and that the rule of law remains a safeguard against such actions.

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Case circumstances

Floris and Benavides previously worked as intelligence specialists at the FBI and briefed Congress on the bureau's involvement in investigations concerning Hunter Biden. They each faced one charge of providing false information to Congress. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the charges a month earlier, but the case was not submitted to a grand jury.

According to Faruqui's ruling, the authorities failed to obtain a grand jury indictment and did not establish sufficient grounds for further prosecution during a preliminary hearing. The judge also noted that the proceedings against Floris and Benavides began after a public demand by the president, which, in his view, indicated a lack of independence and impartiality from the administration's political wishes.

Nikki Floris's lawyers told The Independent that the proceedings were rushed, contained errors and were politically motivated, and therefore should not have been initiated.

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