Football Australia will continue to assess the security situation ahead of the national team's planned friendly match against Jordan in Amman. The Australian team is also due to play Qatar in Doha on November 13, while the match in Jordan's capital is scheduled three days later.

As ABC News Australia reports, the federation will provide players and team staff with timely updates on the security situation, safety advice and risk assessments. The organisation's chief executive, Martin Kugeler, stressed that the safety and wellbeing of players and staff are the highest priority.

Players asked for the match to be postponed

The Professional Footballers Australia union said that players had largely expressed support for postponing the match against Jordan to another date or venue. At the same time, the match in Amman has not currently been cancelled or rescheduled. Indonesia previously cancelled its own planned friendly match in Jordan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coach Tony Popovic announced a squad that includes seven players without appearances for the national team. Captain Maty Ryan, as well as experienced players Jackson Irvine, Milos Degenek and midfielder Aiden O'Neill, were not included in the squad. The source notes that it is unknown whether their absence is linked to security considerations.

Updated team squad

New call-ups to the national team include Central Coast defender Diesel Herrington, Portsmouth forward Thomas Waddingham and St. Pauli midfielder Sam Klein. Forward Daniel Arzani, defender Gianni Stensness, and goalkeepers Joe Gauci and Tom Glover have also returned to the team.

There have been eight changes to the squad compared with the friendly matches against Brazil in September. Those fixtures were initially intended as preparation for the Asian Cup, but the tournament in Saudi Arabia was postponed from January to December 2027 due to security concerns. Popovic said the team would use the camp to assess new players and prepare for qualifying for the 2030 World Cup and the Asian Cup.

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