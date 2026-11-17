Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Tarfin defeated France’s ASVEL 115:81 at home on November 17 in a EuroLeague Round 12 match. The victory was the team’s eighth of the season, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lead from the first quarter

The home side quickly opened up a 15:5 lead and finished the first quarter ahead 32:12. In the opening 10 minutes, Fenerbahçe made six of eight three-pointers and four of five two-point shots. The 20-point margin matched the club record for the largest lead after the first quarter in the EuroLeague, set against Bayern in 2015.

In the second quarter, the Turkish team extended the gap to 25 points, 49:24, four minutes before halftime. ASVEL cut the deficit late in the first half, but the teams went into the break with Fenerbahçe leading 54:39.

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Larkin scores 25 points

After the break, Fenerbahçe opened with a 9:0 run. Shane Larkin was the game’s top scorer with 25 points, including 20 in the third quarter. During that stretch, he made five of six three-pointers, while the team scored 35 points and led 89:61 before the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the home side’s advantage reached 40 points, 113:73. Fenerbahçe’s 115 points were the second-highest total in the club’s EuroLeague history, behind the 118 points scored against Valencia Basket in March 2024. Johnny Juzang recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Mathis Dossou-Yovo scored 19 points for ASVEL, while Edwin Jackson added 14. After the match, Fenerbahçe have an 8-4 record and ASVEL are 4-8.

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