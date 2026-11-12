In Australia, 64-year-old farmer Scott Gladman has been swimming down the Darling River in New South Wales for 72 consecutive days. He intends to become the first person to swim the river from start to finish: the route from Brewarrina to Wentworth is 1,650 kilometres long. Gladman and his team have already covered more than half the distance, ABC News Australia reports.

A route lasting more than three months

As part of the Fight the Current campaign, the farmer plans to cover about 16 kilometres every day, while the entire journey is expected to last just over three months. Previously, Gladman had never swum more than eight kilometres at one time. In 2017, he had three stents fitted because of heart problems.

According to Gladman, he does not consider himself a strong swimmer, but he loves the water. His wife, George, said she could not talk her husband out of the idea and decided to support him.

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Fundraising for people with neurological diseases

The aim of the swim is to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease and Parkinson's disease. Gladman launched the initiative after his longtime friend Russ Worldle was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and family friend Pat Russell, 36, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The campaign is $15,000 short of its $150,000 target. Residents of small settlements along the route are also making donations: in Louth, where about 70 people live, $3,700 was raised, while in the Tilpa area, with a population of about 40 people, $4,000 was collected.

Team support

Gladman is accompanied by a rotating team of paddlers, boat drivers and other staff. One of the assistants, Mike Bremers, who previously travelled the Darling by kayak, watches for snags and other obstacles in the water. The swimmer's cousin, Brian Gladman, is responsible for transporting the team between the camp and the river.

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