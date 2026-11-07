Farmer George Muthuri from Kiambu County in Kenya is developing the Comfort Worms and Insects farm, which processes organic waste into vermicompost, animal feed supplements and liquid biofertilisers for foliar feeding. His enterprise produces about 12 tonnes of vermicompost each month, while a team of five workers processes around three tonnes of organic raw materials per week.

As Nation Kenya reports, Muthuri founded the farm in 2014. Initially, he bred earthworms as a protein supplement for his own poultry and processed farm waste into compost. In 2016, the farmer began working with black soldier fly larvae after receiving the first insect eggs from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology. According to him, adding the larvae to poultry diets reduced dependence on commercial feed by 40%.

Waste processing

Black soldier fly larvae at the farm feed on organic waste, which workers collect daily from shopping centres and school kitchens near the village of Kagaa. Within a few days, they turn this raw material into biomass used for feed production.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For vermicomposting, the farm uses different raw materials: cow manure and plant residues. The worms are kept in wooden trays in a greenhouse. Muthuri noted that it takes six to eight weeks for the organic mass to decompose, after which the finished product is collected and sieved. Large particles are returned to the trays for further processing.

Fertilisers and feed

The enterprise packages vermicompost in 10-, 30- and 50-kilogramme bags. Prices are 600, 1,500 and 2,500 Kenyan shillings respectively. Buyers include organic farmers, seedling producers and commercial flower exporters. The farmer also produces a liquid solution from compost extract for treating plants.

Azolla, an aquatic fern grown in artificial ponds about 30 centimetres deep, has become a separate line of activity. The plant matures in about three weeks, after which it can be harvested weekly or daily depending on the area of the water body. According to Muthuri, azolla is used as an affordable protein and mineral supplement in poultry feed.

Read us on