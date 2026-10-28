In Nairobi, Kenya, 29-year-old farmer Bornface Otieno Owino from Homa Bay County was named the UN Person of the Year in Kenya. He was recognized during UN Day events for work aimed at fighting poverty, strengthening rural communities, and creating opportunities for young people and women.

As reported by Nation Kenya, Owino became the first recipient of the award under the age of 30. Through Bonifarm Enterprise Limited, he promotes agroecology, climate-resilient farming, and environmental initiatives.

Working with communities

The farmer works with rural communities, schools, churches, and organized groups. According to him, his programs have reached 12,674 farmers, 81% of whom are young people. The work includes training, mentoring, providing agricultural resources, and supporting community enterprises.

Owino said he began farming on a quarter-acre plot and later expanded his farm to about 25 acres. In every community where he works, the farmer allocates one acre for a joint project: participants form groups, manage the farm, and keep the profits. Currently, 25 communities take part in such initiatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Aquaculture and climate resilience

Owino promotes the use of certified seeds, efficient irrigation, integrated pest management, and soil conservation. He advances these approaches among farmers in the Lake Victoria basin, where irregular rainfall and weather changes affect agricultural incomes.

According to the UN, as part of a weekly program for farmers, Owino has distributed more than 500,000 fish fingerlings. The initiative is intended to support aquaculture as a source of income, employment, and food for communities near Lake Victoria.

Den Bazira, Deputy Representative of UN Women in Kenya, said that Owino’s activities combine agriculture with service provision in communities, creating opportunities for women and young people. The runner-up in the award was 26-year-old rugby player Kevin Wekesa, who draws attention to plastic pollution during sporting events through the Play Green project.

Read us on