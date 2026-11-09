Thirty-nine farmers from Pakistan's Sindh province have filed a lawsuit against German energy company RWE and cement producer Heidelberg Materials. They are seeking compensation for losses they say they suffered as a result of the large-scale flooding in 2022. The plaintiffs believe that the companies' emissions, which contribute to climate change, intensified the torrential rains, destroying crops, livestock and homes.

As The Local reports, the lawsuit does not concern specific operations by the companies in Pakistan. The farmers turned to a court in Germany, where RWE and Heidelberg Materials are headquartered. According to the plaintiffs' estimates, RWE is responsible for 0.68% of global industrial emissions, while Heidelberg Materials is responsible for 0.12%.

Losses after the flood

The 2022 flood affected about one-third of Pakistan's territory, killed 1,700 people and affected 30 million residents of the country. Farmer Abdul Hafiz Khoso from the Jacobabad district said that after the disaster, his family was left without a means of livelihood.

Another plaintiff, landowner Munawar Khatun, said that water flooded the seeds shortly before the wheat harvest and deprived her family of its main source of income. Farmer Abdul Khaliq Laghari from Dadu district estimated his losses, including his house, 40 acres of crops and livestock, at $14,000. According to him, the family still cannot repay its debts.

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The companies' position

RWE and Heidelberg Materials called the claims unfounded. Heidelberg Materials said that its operations complied with German law and that companies should not be held liable under standards applied retrospectively.

RWE said the case was another attempt to bring climate policy demands before German courts. The company also stressed that civil liability for carbon dioxide emissions would contradict a situation in which the state permits and regulates such emissions.

The lawsuit will be heard in civil proceedings which, according to the publication, may last for years. It is based on an earlier case brought by a Peruvian farmer against RWE: his claim for compensation was rejected, but the courts did not rule out the possibility of holding major emitters liable.

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