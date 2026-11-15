In southeastern Taiwan, farmer Banu Ismahassan and his elderly parents have spent ten years reviving the cultivation of oil millet, an ancient crop of the Indigenous Bunun people. The plant nearly disappeared from fields more than 60 years ago, when rice became more accessible, The Japan Times reports.

The family grows millet in the Buklavu community in Taitung County. Oil millet, called dill in the Bunun language, is endemic to Taiwan and occurs in the wild in the mountains. Ismahassan began researching the crop after reading about it online: he studied historical documents and spoke with community elders. One of them recalled last eating the grain about half a century ago.

A crop for crop-failure emergencies

In the past, the Bunun grew oil millet alongside foxtail millet, which was their main crop. Oil millet served as a reserve in case of crop failure or natural disasters. According to Ismahassan, a single seed can produce 15 to 20 panicles, while the stalks regrow on their own. Foxtail millet usually produces one panicle and requires reseeding after cutting.

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On the 2.2-hectare farm, oil millet proved hardier than foxtail millet. During a drought that lasted more than 200 days several years ago, it remained green while other crops withered, the farmer said. According to him, typhoons, floods and an outbreak of rust disease also did not affect the crop.

Seeds are preserved for the future

Former Academia Sinica professor and plant genetics specialist Hsin Yueh-i led a research group that found oil millet in the mountains of southeastern Taiwan. Her research found that a protective waxy coating on the seeds allows the plant to grow without irrigation, fertilizers or pesticides even in infertile soils. The crop is rich in oil, protein and minerals; it can be used for human and animal food, as well as fuel.

The Ismahassan family harvests twice a year, but attracting other farmers has so far been difficult. Cultivation requires significant manual labor, and oil millet is considerably more expensive for consumers than rice. Taiwan's National Plant Genetic Resources Center stores the seeds at minus 18 degrees Celsius, considering their genetic diversity and capacity to adapt valuable amid future climate change.

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