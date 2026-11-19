Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said that he trusts Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation regarding the staging of the final rounds of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The Qatar Grand Prix is scheduled for November 27–29, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set for December 4–6; both rounds are currently expected to take place.

As Sky Sports reports, Formula 1 previously cancelled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia that had been scheduled for April. After the São Paulo Grand Prix on November 8, the organizers also abandoned a backup plan to hold the final race of the season in Italy.

Verstappen’s and Leclerc’s positions

During a media session ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen said that he does not have all the information and relies on the conclusions of F1 and the FIA. In September, he spoke against ending the season in the Middle East, but now said that he trusts these organizations to make the right decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc called the situation difficult but also expressed trust in the FIA’s actions. According to him, the federation takes the safety of all participants seriously, and he will travel to Qatar if it is safe there.

Statements by Russell and Norris

Mercedes’ George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said that the matter falls outside the competence of the drivers’ organization. He noted that acquaintances living in the region with their families had assured him of their own safety.

Lando Norris said that before the rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, he plans to attend a friend’s wedding in Bahrain. At the same time, he stressed that he is more concerned about the safety of fans and team staff. Sky Sports also writes that a U.S. military base in Bahrain was attacked last weekend, while the Houthis in Yemen are advancing in the war against the country’s Saudi-backed government.

Read us on