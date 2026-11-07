Verstappen to start last in São Paulo — Sky Sports News

In Brazil, Max Verstappen will start from the last position on the 22-car grid in Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix race, Sky Sports News reports. The Red Bull driver received a penalty after installing three different new engine components.

Penalties for Ferrari

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will also each lose 10 places on the grid. Both used their fifth internal combustion engine this season — one more than permitted by the rules.

George Russell of Mercedes also received a penalty at the event. His punishment is a five-place grid drop.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Title battle

The double Ferrari penalty improves Mercedes’ chances of winning the Constructors’ Championship as early as Sunday. The team will become champion if it scores at least three points more than its rivals.

Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell and Leclerc are competing for second place in the drivers’ standings. With four races remaining in the season, they are separated by 16 points. Rain is forecast during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

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