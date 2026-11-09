Geothermal company Fervo, which is implementing projects in Utah, United States, reported an increase in contracted revenue to $11.9 billion. This is $4.7 billion more than in the previous quarter, when the figure stood at $7.2 billion, TechCrunch reports.

Project for Google in Utah

Fervo plans to complete construction of a 396 MW geothermal power plant for Google by the end of 2028. Earlier this year, the company connected its first 100 MW power plant to the grid.

Both projects are being implemented at the Cape Station site in Utah. The potential of this resource could reach 8.4 GW of electricity, although experts had previously estimated it at around 4 GW.

The Google project, now called Cape Google 400, will be connected to the power grid. Fervo co-founder and CEO Tim Latimer said this will allow Google to consume electricity under the agreement or sell it to other buyers if the company is not yet ready to use it.

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Drilling and capacity costs

Fervo's new wells are deeper and hotter and can generate up to 15 MW of gross capacity each. The company combines several wells into GeoBlock modules: the first completed module generated 33 MW, while the latest ones reached 50 MW. Their size is designed for the needs of a typical data center hall.

For the quarter, Fervo's operating loss amounted to $43.7 million. At the same time, the company had $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, while its long-term debt stood at $301.6 million.

Fervo also reported lower construction costs: the first phase of Cape Station cost $7,000 per kilowatt of capacity, while the cost of the Google project was $5,500 per kilowatt. The company's long-term goal is to reduce this figure to $3,000 per kilowatt.

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