From November 2 to 6, the Metropolis cinema in Beirut’s Mar Mikhael district, Lebanon, welcomed 3,500 visitors to the 20th Beirut Shorts International Short Film Festival. As The National reports, the event took place amid fears of a new outbreak of violence and public fatigue after months of full-scale war between Israel and the Hezbollah group.

Wafaa Halawi, a jury member for the Beirut Sparks student competition and an actress, linked the high attendance to people’s desire to meet again and attend live interactive events. According to her, there is a need for art and social interaction in Beirut.

Programme and winners

The festival was founded in 2007 and is organised by the Beirut Film Society. This year’s event was held under the theme The Power of Youth and was dedicated, in particular, to young directors and creators. The programme included fiction and documentary films, animation, experimental cinema and new media works.

The best Lebanese short film was A Few Moments of Happiness, directed by Shaden Tazi. The award for best international short film went to 67 Milliseconds by French directors Galdrick Fleury and Antoine Fontaine. Julie Charette’s The Comet won best animation, while As I Lay Dying by Mohammadreza Farzad and Pegah Ahangarani received the award for best documentary film.

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Beirut Shorts is the first festival in Lebanon to give winners in three categories the right to qualify for consideration by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The audience award went to No Dead Ends, co-directed by AFP photojournalist Christina Assi and Rani Nasser.

Premiere of No Dead Ends

Assi lost her leg as a result of an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon in 2023. Her colleague, Reuters videojournalist Issam Abdallah, was killed in the attack. According to several investigations cited by the publication, a group of clearly identified journalists was struck, and there was no military target in the area.

No Dead Ends tells the story of Assi’s recovery and her fight against impunity. At its international premiere in Beirut, the film was met with prolonged applause. Assi said she wanted to remind viewers that behind every journalist subjected to a targeted attack is a person whose life has been changed forever.

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