The Korean Folk Village in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, will conclude the “Gwisin Saba: Game of Ghosts” festival on Sunday as originally scheduled, despite complaints about possible child abuse. The Korea Herald reports.

The complex’s administration said on Instagram that the event would not be ended early or suspended. The annual festival was first held in 2023, and this year it has been running since September 1. Its name combines the Korean word “gwisin,” meaning ghost, and the Buddhist term “saba,” meaning the earthly world.

Interactive performances

During the festival, actors in costumes and makeup portray characters from Korean supernatural stories, including maiden ghosts, grim reapers and nine-tailed foxes. They sing, dance and interact with visitors.

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The program gained particular popularity thanks to scenes in which performers, at parents’ request, scolded children for undesirable behavior, from refusing to brush their teeth to arguing with siblings. Some children were frightened so that they would promise to behave better. Videos of such episodes spread on social media, and the characters were dubbed the “dark Oh Eun-young,” after the well-known psychiatrist and child-rearing expert.

Complaints and inspection

According to local media, Yongin city authorities received nine complaints through the government’s online petition portal. On Monday, four city officials arrived at the folk village and conducted an on-site inspection for about four hours.

A report was also filed with the police requesting an investigation into possible child abuse, while a separate complaint was reportedly sent to the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. A representative of the folk village said that actors interacted with children only at the request and with the consent of parents, and that the interaction was immediately stopped if a child became too frightened. The complex has not yet decided whether to bring back a program involving such interactions with children next year.

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