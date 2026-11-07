At Zabeel Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Emirates Loves Syria festival, dedicated to Syrian culture and heritage, drew more than 55,000 visitors. The event was held for the second time and brought together members of the Syrian community in the UAE, entrepreneurs, prominent Syrians and families.

Video address by Syria’s president

Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa delivered a televised address to the Syrian community in the UAE. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also attended the festival, The National reports.

According to the UAE Government Media Office, Sheikh Nahyan said that relations between the UAE and Syria are based on historical ties, mutual respect, brotherhood and coexistence. He also noted that the UAE supports initiatives aimed at developing Syria and ensuring security, peace and stability in all its regions.

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Cuisine, music and awards

The program featured Syrian culture, cuisine, music and heritage. Syrian singer Assala Nasri performed on stage. Visitors were also shown an exhibition about Syria’s history and culture, as well as an interactive photo zone featuring scenes from Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Tartus and Daraa.

The festival hosted 30 stalls run by Syrian home businesses, as well as 40 restaurants and kiosks serving traditional Syrian cuisine. Members of the Syrian community in the UAE received awards for contributions to art, media, medicine, business and design, including actors Mona Wassef, Jamal Suliman and Abed Fahd.

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