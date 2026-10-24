In Japan’s Gifu Prefecture, organizers of traditional festivals in the Hida-Takayama region are recruiting volunteers and documenting performances in an effort to preserve the rituals amid an aging population and a shortage of young participants. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Fewer people to hold the festivals

Ryohei Teraji, head of the Takayama Festival Float Preservation Association, said that the shortage of people is the biggest problem for organizers. According to him, most of the 25 floats used in the spring and autumn festivals are managed by groups of eight to 15 households, while one is managed by only four.

The Takayama Spring Festival takes place on April 14–15, while the autumn festival is held on October 9–10. They are known for yatai floats up to eight meters tall, puppet performances, and processions through the city.

In the small village of Fukuji Onsen, the problem is particularly acute for performers of henbetei, a lion dance in which two dancers in traditional costumes imitate an animal’s movements. Masaru Kose, a representative of a local hotel and one of the festival organizers, said that the performers of this dance are aging and that passing the tradition on to the next generation is becoming increasingly difficult.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Volunteers and video recordings

Over the past five years, groups managing the Takayama Festival floats have been assisted by volunteers from Gunma and Mie prefectures. Teraji noted that without this help, the festival would not have been able to continue, and organizers therefore advise other groups to accept outside volunteers.

Organizers of the Fukuji Onsen summer festival are also filming henbetei rehearsals and performances. They assume that the dance may not be performed in some years and may then be resumed.

Tourism has become an important source of support for local communities. The number of foreign visitors staying overnight in Takayama has more than doubled since 2015 and exceeded 700,000 in 2024. At the same time, local organizers emphasize that the festivals are preserved primarily for the communities themselves and for the opportunity to keep young people in the region.

Read us on