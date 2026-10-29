In Gujrat, Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reported the arrest of a man who, according to investigators, posed as an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanded money from visitors for document attestation.

Suspected bribery demands

As Dawn reports, case materials mention Umar Raza, also known as Zahid Hassan. According to the complainant, the man was near the main entrance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office on GT Road in Gujrat and introduced himself as an employee of the ministry.

The FIA claims that he demanded bribes from applicants who came to the office to have their documents attested. After the arrest, the man was handed over to the agency's local unit for further investigation and legal procedures.

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Review of possible intermediaries

A case was registered against the suspect under Article 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code. An FIA representative also said that the investigation would examine the possible role of other intermediaries, employees of the Foreign Ministry office in Gujrat, and representatives of other agencies.

In March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs removed the head of the Gujrat Foreign Affairs Liaison Office and two other employees following complaints of corruption during document attestation. This happened after a junior employee filed a report about the theft of 4 million Pakistani rupees from his apartment near the office.

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