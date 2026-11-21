The International Chess Federation, FIDE, has referred the case of Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen to its Ethics and Disciplinary Commission after three forfeits at the test Total Chess World Championship Tour event in Budapest, Hungary, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Three missed games

According to FIDE, Carlsen did not show up for three scheduled games against Vladislav Artemiev in the match for 17th place, while the outcome of the contest had not yet been decided. On the first day of the match, he received two forfeits in rapid chess, followed by another one the next day in the fast classic format.

Carlsen then won the Armageddon tiebreak. FIDE noted that other players also received forfeits in matches whose outcomes had already been decided. At the same time, the federation stressed that Carlsen's situation differed because the outcome of his contest with Artemiev remained undecided.

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The federation's position

The federation criticized the grandmaster's actions. According to FIDE, given his status and role in popularizing chess, such behavior could damage the reputation of the competition and demonstrate disrespect for opponents, spectators, and tournament partners. The organization called such actions unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of professional conduct for participants in official competitions.

During the tournament, Carlsen's rating and his first place in the world rankings came under pressure: losses threatened to push him below the 2800 mark for the first time in 17 years and end more than 15 years of leadership. Alireza Firouzja won the Budapest tournament, Anish Giri finished second, and Fabiano Caruana third. The competition was a test event ahead of the first season of the Total Chess World Tour in 2027.

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