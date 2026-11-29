Fiji’s national team defeated Argentina 21:14 in the final of the men’s Dubai Sevens rugby tournament in Dubai, UAE. Akuila Dranivotuya scored the decisive try more than two minutes after the signal marking the end of the match, The National reports.

Fiji’s decisive attack

Before the final attack, the Argentines were a few metres from their opponents’ try line and could have turned the game in their favour. However, their attack was stopped, after which the Fijians organised a counterattack. It was completed by Dranivotuya, who grounded the ball in the corner of the field.

Earlier, Joseva Talakolo scored two tries for Fiji. Argentina replied with tries from Santino Zangara and Santiago Vera Feld, levelling the score at the end of regular time. The victory was Fiji’s fourth in the history of the Dubai tournament and their second in three seasons under coach Osea Kolinisau.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Semi-final and women’s tournament

In the semi-final, Fiji defeated South Africa 19:17. Late in the match, Ricardo Duarte scored a try for the South Africans, but Selwyn Davids missed a kick that could have levelled the score and sent the game into extra time.

South Africa, which has 11 titles in Dubai, later finished third. In the women’s final, New Zealand defeated Japan 27:0. Kelsey Teneti, who scored two tries, was named player of the match.

Read us on